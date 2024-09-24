Blackbird’s elevate.io Hits 10,000 User Milestone

Blackbird PLC (GB:BIRD) has released an update.

Blackbird PLC, the developer behind the innovative cloud video platform Blackbird and the collaborative editing platform elevate.io, has announced a significant milestone with elevate.io surpassing 10,000 verified users. The platform, which caters to the burgeoning creator economy, has demonstrated robust performance with 100% uptime since its general release in March 2024. Blackbird PLC’s CEO expressed excitement over the success of their marketing strategies and the strong demand for online video editing tools.

For further insights into GB:BIRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.