Blackbird PLC’s elevate.io Sees Explosive User Growth

Blackbird PLC’s new platform, elevate.io, has experienced a dramatic user growth, jumping from 800 to 40,000 users across 120 countries in just over two months. The platform caters to the burgeoning Creator Economy with its simple and collaborative features, leveraging patented technology for a competitive edge. With a payment gateway set for early 2025, elevate.io aims to become a daily tool for video storytellers worldwide.

