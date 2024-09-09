Blackbird PLC Welcomes New Board Member

Blackbird PLC (GB:BIRD) has released an update.

Blackbird PLC, a leader in cloud video platform solutions, has announced the appointment of seasoned marketing executive Nick Lisher as a Non-Executive Director to its Board, effective 16 September 2024. Lisher brings extensive experience in growth marketing, community building, and brand development from his previous roles at Manual & Voy, Flo Health, and Nextdoor. The company expects Lisher’s expertise to be instrumental in driving growth for Blackbird and its online collaborative video editing platform, elevate.io.

