Blackbird PLC Officer Buys Company Shares

Stephen White, the Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Blackbird PLC, a leader in cloud-native video editing technology, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 300,000 shares. This investment boosts White’s total interest in the company to approximately 0.26% of its issued share capital. Blackbird PLC is known for its innovative SaaS solutions in the video market, including its flagship product, Blackbird, and its browser-based video editor, elevate.io, catering to the Creator Economy.

