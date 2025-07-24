Blackbird PLC Expands Share Capital Following General Meeting Resolution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Blackbird PLC ( (GB:BIRD) ) just unveiled an update.

Blackbird plc announced that a resolution was passed at its General Meeting, allowing the allotment of new shares, which will be admitted to trading on AIM. This move will increase the company’s ordinary share capital to 458,049,306 shares, providing shareholders with updated voting rights and potentially influencing their shareholding disclosures under FCA rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:BIRD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BIRD is a Neutral.

Blackbird PLC’s overall score reflects its financial challenges with profitability and cash flow, balanced by its strong equity position and strategic initiatives. The technical analysis indicates stability, while valuation concerns persist due to negative earnings. Recent corporate events suggest potential for growth, tempering some financial weaknesses.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BIRD stock, click here.

More about Blackbird PLC

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS, Media and Entertainment, and content creation markets. The company offers a market-leading suite of cloud-native computing applications through its Blackbird platform, used by broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, and content owners. Additionally, Blackbird has launched elevate.io, an online collaborative content creation platform aimed at professional teams and the Creator Economy. The company also licenses its core video technology under the ‘Powered by Blackbird’ model.

Average Trading Volume: 466,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £11.71M

For detailed information about BIRD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue