Blackbird PLC Enhances elevate.io’s Market Strategy with New Appointment

Blackbird PLC ( (GB:BIRD) ) has shared an announcement.

Blackbird PLC has appointed Nick Lisher as a consultant to lead the Go To Market strategy for its elevate.io platform, aiming to leverage his expertise in consumer subscription technology. The initiative seeks to expand elevate.io’s reach, capitalizing on the increasing use of video in marketing and the tool’s user-friendly nature. Recent product updates have enhanced the platform’s features, with a payment gateway launch planned for Q1 2025.

More about Blackbird PLC

Blackbird PLC operates in the SaaS, Media and Entertainment, and content creation markets. It provides cloud-native computing applications for video editing, targeting rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news specialists, and content creators. The company also licenses its core video technology to accelerate cloud business models for video companies.

YTD Price Performance: 2.63%

Average Trading Volume: 330,330

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £18.87M

