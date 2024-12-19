Blackbird PLC Announces Platform Enhancements and Key Contract Renewals

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Blackbird PLC ( (GB:BIRD) ) has shared an announcement.

Blackbird PLC has announced significant updates for its elevate.io platform, including new features like Social Sign On through Google, support for Microsoft Edge, and improved project management capabilities. These enhancements aim to boost user engagement and are complemented by an updated website and a planned payment gateway launch in Q1 2025. Additionally, Blackbird has successfully renewed key customer contracts, including a two-year extension with FIFA and a three-year renewal with a global financial news organization, underscoring its strong market position and customer loyalty.

More about Blackbird PLC

Blackbird PLC operates in the fast-growing SaaS, Media and Entertainment, and content creation markets. It provides a market-leading cloud-native video editing platform, Blackbird, and a new online collaborative content creation platform, elevate.io, both of which leverage its patented technology for frame-accurate navigation, playback, viewing, and editing in the cloud. The company targets rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, live events and content owners, as well as the Creator Economy.

YTD Price Performance: -10.83%

Average Trading Volume: 306,406

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £20.71M

