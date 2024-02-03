Blackbaud Settles FTC Probe Over 2020 Security Breach

Blackbaud (BLKB) has released an update.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission approved a settlement with Blackbaud, Inc. regarding a 2020 security breach, concluding its investigation into the incident. The settlement includes terms that Blackbaud has agreed to without admitting or denying the allegations, with no fines or payments required. The full details of the agreement are outlined in the FTC’s proposed order.

For further insights into BLKB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.