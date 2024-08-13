Black Tusk’s Drilling Shows Promising Mineralization

Black Tusk Resources (TSE:QMET) has released an update.

Q Precious and Battery Metals Corp. has recently completed three drill holes at their La Corne South project, revealing significant sulphide mineralization including copper and zinc. The drilled cores, which are being analyzed for a suite of metals, have shown promising preliminary visual results supporting the presence of volcanic-hosted sulphides. Further drilling is planned to continue testing the geological potential over a 2-kilometer corridor.

