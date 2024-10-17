Black Swan’s Partner Secures Funding for Green Concrete

Black Swan Graphene Inc (TSE:SWAN) has released an update.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. has announced that its UK partner, Concretene Ltd., secured £3 million in financing to advance its graphene-enhanced concrete product. The funds will be used to achieve product certification and boost revenue, aiming to lower the carbon footprint of concrete. This innovation is expected to make a significant impact in reducing emissions in the construction sector.

For further insights into TSE:SWAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.