Black Swan Graphene Expands Production Capacity with New Corporate Video

An update from Black Swan Graphene Inc ( (TSE:SWAN) ) is now available.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. has released a corporate video showcasing its operations at the Thomas Swan facility in the UK, highlighting its ISO-certified production and R&D capabilities. The company is expanding its production capacity from 40 to 140 tonnes annually, positioning itself among the leading global graphene producers, which could significantly impact its market presence and stakeholder interests.

More about Black Swan Graphene Inc

Black Swan Graphene Inc. is engaged in the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products. The company targets several volume-driven industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers. Its graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan, a UK-based global chemicals manufacturer known for advanced materials and graphene innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 24,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$31.42M

