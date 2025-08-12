Black Swan Graphene Expands into South African Market through Partnership with Ferro

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Black Swan Graphene Inc ( (TSE:SWAN) ) has issued an update.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. has entered into a non-exclusive distribution and sales agreement with Ferro South Africa to distribute and resell its Graphene Enhanced Masterbatch and graphene nanoplatelet solutions across South Africa. This partnership is part of Black Swan’s strategy to expand its global market presence and accelerate the adoption of its graphene technologies in the South African market, leveraging Ferro’s established network and expertise in the industrial, packaging, automotive, and polymer sectors.

More about Black Swan Graphene Inc

Black Swan Graphene Inc. is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at industrial sectors such as concrete and polymers. The company’s graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan, a UK-based global chemicals manufacturer with a long history of innovation in graphene.

Average Trading Volume: 74,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$68.48M

See more insights into SWAN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue