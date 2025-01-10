Black Sesame International Announces Change in Share Registrar

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from Black Sesame International Holding Limited ( (HK:2533) ) is now available.

Black Sesame International Holding Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands effective December 31, 2024. The new registrar will be Vistra (Cayman) Limited, while the company’s branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong remains with Tricor Investor Services Limited. This change could influence the company’s administrative operations related to shareholder services.

