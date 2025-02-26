Black Sesame Completes HK$1.2 Billion Share Placement for R&D

Black Sesame International Holding Limited ( (HK:2533) ) has issued an update.

Black Sesame International Holding Limited has successfully completed the placing of 53,650,000 new shares under a general mandate, raising approximately HK$1,237.4 million. The proceeds will be used for research and development of next-generation intelligent vehicle SoCs and autonomous driving solutions, with expected utilization by 2026. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing the company’s technological capabilities and competitive positioning in the intelligent vehicle industry.

More about Black Sesame International Holding Limited

Black Sesame International Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in the development of intelligent vehicle systems, focusing on high-performance system-on-chips (SoCs) and autonomous driving solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -13.37%

Average Trading Volume: 9,682,839

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

