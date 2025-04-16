Black Rock Mining Suspends Trading Pending Tanzanian Government Correspondence

Black Rock Mining Limited ( (AU:BKT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Black Rock Mining Limited has announced a voluntary suspension of its securities from quotation on the ASX, pending an important announcement regarding correspondence from the Tanzanian government about the Special Mining Licence for the Mahenge Graphite Project. This suspension is intended to prevent uninformed trading and will remain in place until the company releases the announcement or until normal trading resumes on April 22, 2025.

More about Black Rock Mining Limited

Black Rock Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the development and production of graphite. The company is engaged in the Mahenge Graphite Project located in Tanzania, which is a significant part of its operations.

YTD Price Performance: -33.33%

Average Trading Volume: 1,578,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.39M

