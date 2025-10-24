Black Rock Mining Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Black Rock Mining Limited ( (AU:BKT) ) has provided an update.

Black Rock Mining Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting, with voting to occur by poll. The company will not send hard copies of the meeting notice, urging shareholders to access documents online. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders to engage with the company’s strategic direction and governance.

More about Black Rock Mining Limited

Black Rock Mining Limited is a company in the mining industry, primarily focused on the extraction and development of graphite resources. The company operates in Australia and Tanzania, with a market focus on providing high-quality graphite for various industrial applications.

