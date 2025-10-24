Black Rock Mining Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Black Rock Mining Limited ( (AU:BKT) ) just unveiled an update.

Black Rock Mining Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 24, 2025, at The Park Business Centre in West Perth. The meeting will address the company’s financial reports for the year ending June 30, 2025, and include a non-binding resolution to adopt the Remuneration Report. Shareholders are encouraged to review the Explanatory Memorandum for details on voting implications, with specific voting restrictions outlined for key management personnel and their related parties.

More about Black Rock Mining Limited

