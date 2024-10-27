Black Rock Mining Gains POSCO Investment Boost

Black Rock Mining Limited (AU:BKT) has released an update.

Black Rock Mining Limited has secured a US$40 million equity investment from POSCO International Corporation, enhancing its financial strategy for the Mahenge Graphite Project in Tanzania. This strategic partnership also includes a long-term offtake agreement for graphite concentrate, de-risking the company’s pathway to production. Additionally, Black Rock has signed a US$179 million facilities agreement with various banks to further develop the project.

