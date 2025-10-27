Black Rock Mining Advances Mahenge Graphite Project with Early Works Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Black Rock Mining Limited ( (AU:BKT) ) is now available.

Black Rock Mining Limited announced the commencement of its Early Works Program at the Mahenge Graphite Project, following a successful A$10 million placement and oversubscribed share purchase plan. The groundbreaking ceremony, attended by key stakeholders including the Tanzanian Minister of Minerals and representatives from POSCO, marks a significant step towards the project’s development. The project is expected to create over 400 full-time jobs initially, with plans to expand further, and includes the development of a high voltage power line to enhance regional industrialization.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BKT) stock is a Buy with a A$0.11 price target.

More about Black Rock Mining Limited

Black Rock Mining Limited is a Tanzanian graphite developer, primarily focused on the Mahenge Graphite Project. The company operates in the mining industry, with a significant emphasis on graphite production, which is a crucial component in various industrial applications. The Mahenge project is positioned to contribute significantly to the development of the Ulanga region in Tanzania, offering substantial employment opportunities and infrastructure support.

