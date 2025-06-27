Black Hawk Postpones Shareholder Meeting to July 1

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium for 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation Class A ( (BKHA) ) just unveiled an update.

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation has postponed its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, originally scheduled for June 27, 2025, to July 1, 2025, to gather more votes on agenda items. The meeting will remain virtual, and shareholders of record as of June 2, 2025, can vote either in person or by proxy, with previously submitted proxies still valid unless revoked.

More about Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation Class A

Average Trading Volume: 9,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

See more data about BKHA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue