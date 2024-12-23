Black Dragon Gold Responds to ASX Price Query

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold Corp. addressed an ASX Price Query, confirming no undisclosed information could explain recent trading activity in its securities. The company assures compliance with listing rules and has authorized responses to disclosure queries. Investors can remain confident as BDG maintains transparency in its market dealings.

