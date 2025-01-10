Black Dragon Gold Ensures Compliance Amid Filing Oversight

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Black Dragon Gold Corp.

Black Dragon Gold Corp. addressed a late filing of Appendix 3Y notices for its directors due to an administrative oversight regarding unlisted options. The company has confirmed that its current disclosure arrangements with directors are adequate to meet its obligations under ASX Listing Rules, ensuring transparency and compliance. This incident highlights the importance of maintaining rigorous internal controls to uphold stakeholder trust and regulatory standards.

More about Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh

Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG) is an exploration company with a global portfolio of exploration assets. Its flagship project, Salave, is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Europe, located in Asturias, Spain. In 2022, the company expanded its portfolio by acquiring Australian mineral explorer Marlee Gold Pty Ltd, which included early exploration permits with near-surface gold discoveries.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.95M

