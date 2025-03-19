Black Diamond Therapeutics Partners with Servier for BDTX-4933

An announcement from Black Diamond Therapeutics ( (BDTX) ) is now available.

On March 18, 2025, Black Diamond Therapeutics entered into a License Agreement with Servier Pharmaceuticals, granting Servier a worldwide license to develop and commercialize BDTX-4933, a small molecule targeting RAF/RAS-mutant solid tumors. This agreement includes an upfront payment of $70 million to Black Diamond and potential milestone payments up to $710 million, along with royalties. Servier will lead the development and commercialization of BDTX-4933, which is currently in Phase 1 trials, with applications in non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. This strategic partnership aims to address unmet medical needs in oncology and enhance Black Diamond’s position in the industry.

More about Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing MasterKey therapies that target oncogenic mutations in cancer patients. Their therapies aim to address genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, and minimize toxicities, with a focus on brain-penetrant treatments for central nervous system diseases.

YTD Price Performance: -21.50%

Average Trading Volume: 774,178

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $95.19M

For an in-depth examination of BDTX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com