Black Cat’s Paulsens Gold Refurbishment Advances

Black Cat Syndicate Limited is on track with its refurbishment of the Paulsens Gold Operation’s processing facility, with major upgrades and repairs progressing smoothly towards the December 2024 commissioning date. Key developments include the completion of the CIL tank floors, installation of a new crusher control room, and fabrication of mining equipment. Investors can anticipate the operation’s first gold pour by the end of 2024, marking a significant milestone for the company.

