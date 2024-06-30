Black Cat Syndicate Spurs Paulsens Gold Revival

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Limited is advancing the refurbishment of its processing facility at the Paulsens Gold Operation, aiming for a first gold pour in December 2024. The company has commenced significant repairs and upgrades, with contractor MACA Interquip leading the major works. Amidst this progress, Black Cat is also evaluating secured debt facility offers to fund the project, anticipating a credit facility arrangement by late July 2024.

