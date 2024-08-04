Black Cat Syndicate Secures Key Funding for Paulsens

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Limited has secured a US$20.5 million loan from Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, ensuring full funding for the restart of its wholly owned Paulsens Gold Operation. The funding is structured in two tranches, with flexible repayment options and no mandatory hedging requirements, providing Black Cat with financial stability as it moves towards production. The deal, facilitated by Leeuwin Capital Partners, marks an exciting phase for the company as it forges a key partnership with an experienced resource lender.

