Black Cat Syndicate Issues New Unlisted Options

Black Cat Syndicate Limited announced the issue of 500,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.794, expiring on October 13, 2028. These options are set to be issued on October 14, 2024, as part of the company’s latest financial instruments aimed at capital growth. The announcement was made public on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, underlining the company’s ongoing strategy to expand its financial portfolio.

