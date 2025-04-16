Black Cat Syndicate Expands Capital with New Share Issuance

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. ( (AU:BC8) ) has shared an announcement.

Black Cat Syndicate Limited announced the issuance of 167,819 ordinary fully paid shares following the early exercise of listed options priced at $0.3375, set to expire on 14 November 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its capital structure, with a pro forma issued capital now totaling 746,011,964 shares, enhancing its financial flexibility and positioning in the mining sector.

More about Black Cat Syndicate Ltd.

Black Cat Syndicate Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and advancing gold projects in Australia, aiming to enhance its portfolio and market presence.

YTD Price Performance: 83.93%

Average Trading Volume: 4,522,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$734.4M

