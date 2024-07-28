Black Cat Strikes Gold with Myhree Project

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Limited has achieved a major accomplishment with the early extraction of first ore at the Myhree open pit of the Kal East Gold Project, which is expected to produce at least 52,000 ounces of gold. The project is progressing swiftly with around-the-clock operations and a partnership with Mineral Mining Services to manage all funding, personnel, and equipment. Once initial costs are recouped, Black Cat is set to receive the first $30 million in cashflow, before profit-sharing with MMS kicks in.

