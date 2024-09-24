Black Canyon Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Black Canyon Limited (AU:BCA) has released an update.

Black Canyon Limited (ASX: BCA) has announced the successful passage of all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting on September 24, 2024. The resolutions included the ratification of prior share issues, the approval to issue new options and securities, and the approval for securities issuance to certain related parties. The decisions, which reflect shareholder confidence, were determined by poll voting with high approval rates.

