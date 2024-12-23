Black Canyon Limited Secures $2.5M for Exploration Drive

Black Canyon Limited (AU:BCA) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Black Canyon Limited has successfully raised $2.5 million through an oversubscribed share placement, garnering strong support from existing and new institutional investors. The funds will be directed towards exploration activities at the Wandanya site, focusing on high-grade manganese and iron, as well as metallurgical testing and development studies. This financial boost positions Black Canyon to advance its exploration and development objectives in 2025.

For further insights into AU:BCA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.