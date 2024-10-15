BKI Investment’s AGM Affirms Strategic Direction

BKI Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:BKI) has released an update.

BKI Investment Company Limited has successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), with key resolutions including the re-election of directors and the approval to terminate and enter a new investment management agreement being passed with overwhelming majority. The results affirm the company’s strategic direction, backed by a solid base of shareholder support, emphasizing BKI’s commitment to long-term investment in high-yielding, well-managed companies.

