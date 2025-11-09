Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

BKI Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:BKI) ) has shared an update.

BKI Investment Company Limited announced its weekly Pre-Tax Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share as $1.99 as of November 7, 2025, which is unaudited and indicative. The company’s share price closed at $1.74 on the same date. This update provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial position, reflecting its market valuation and potential investment appeal.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a research-driven, listed investment company that focuses on long-term investments in profitable, high-yielding, and well-managed companies. It has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange for over 20 years, and its equity portfolio is managed by Contact Asset Management, offering shareholders access to a diversified Australian equity portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 295,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

