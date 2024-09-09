BiVictriX Therapeutics Unveils Promising Cancer Drug Data

BiVictriX Therapeutics PLC (GB:BVX) has released an update.

BiVictriX Therapeutics has reported positive initial results from preclinical studies of its lead solid tumour programme, BVX002, showing significant tumour growth inhibition and regression in a murine model of ovarian cancer. The study demonstrates well-tolerated dosing and continued tumour shrinkage post-treatment, indicating the potential durability of the drug’s anti-cancer effects. BVX002, a novel bispecific antibody drug conjugate, targets cancer-specific antigens, suggesting high applicability for patients with ovarian and non-small cell lung cancers.

