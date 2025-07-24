BitMine Immersion’s Ethereum Holdings Surpass $2 Billion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BitMine Immersion Technologies ( (BMNR) ) has provided an update.

On July 24, 2025, BitMine Immersion Technologies announced that its Ethereum (ETH) holdings have exceeded $2 billion, marking a significant increase from the initial $250 million raised through private placement on July 8. The company aims to acquire and stake 5% of the overall ETH supply, reinforcing its commitment to the Ethereum ecosystem and its treasury strategy. This development is part of BitMine’s broader strategy to enhance its ETH holdings per share through reinvestment, capital market activities, and staking yields.

BitMine Immersion Technologies is a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company focused on the long-term investment in cryptocurrency. The company engages in Bitcoin mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining, and offers advisory services related to Bitcoin revenues. Its operations are based in low-cost energy regions such as Trinidad and Texas.

