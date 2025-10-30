Bitfarms to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Bitfarms ( (TSE:BITF) ).

Bitfarms Ltd. has announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 13, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:00 am EST. This announcement highlights Bitfarms’ ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, as it continues to expand its digital infrastructure footprint in the U.S., which could further strengthen its position in the high-performance computing and Bitcoin mining industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BITF) stock is a Buy with a C$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bitfarms stock, see the TSE:BITF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BITF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BITF is a Neutral.

Bitfarms shows strong revenue growth and strategic expansion efforts, particularly in North America, which are positive indicators. However, significant challenges in profitability, cash flow, and regulatory issues in Quebec weigh down the overall score. The technical analysis suggests positive momentum, but the negative valuation metrics highlight financial concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:BITF stock, click here.

More about Bitfarms

Bitfarms is a North American energy and digital infrastructure company that specializes in building and operating vertically integrated data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing and Bitcoin mining. The company is focused on expanding its operations in the U.S., with more than 80% of its 1.3 GW energy pipeline based in the country, and is headquartered in New York, NY, and Toronto, ON.

Average Trading Volume: 8,863,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.27B

Find detailed analytics on BITF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue