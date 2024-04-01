Bitfarms Advances with Major Miner Acquisition

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) has released an update.

Bitfarms Ltd., a global leader in Bitcoin mining, reported earning 286 BTC in March 2024 and is advancing its upgrade and expansion strategy with the goal of achieving 21 EH/s and improved energy efficiency. The company has secured a significant number of Bitmain miners to bolster its operations and anticipates operating one of the most efficient mining fleets in the industry. This move is in response to rising Bitcoin prices and is aimed at enhancing the company’s operating metrics and mining margins.

