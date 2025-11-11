Bitdeer Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( (BTDR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bitdeer Technologies Group presented to its investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group, a leading technology company specializing in Bitcoin mining and AI cloud services, has reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer is known for its comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions and advanced cloud capabilities, with data centers across the United States, Norway, and Bhutan.

In the third quarter of 2025, Bitdeer achieved a significant revenue increase of 173.6% year-over-year, reaching $169.7 million. The company also reported a positive adjusted EBITDA of $43.0 million, a notable improvement from a negative $7.9 million in the previous year. Key strategic initiatives included the expansion of its AI strategy and the commencement of mass production of the SEALMINER A3 series.

The company’s financial performance was driven by a substantial increase in self-mining revenue, which rose to $130.9 million from $31.5 million the previous year. Bitdeer also achieved a self-mining hash rate of 41.2 EH/s by the end of October 2025, surpassing its target. However, the company reported a net loss of $266.7 million, primarily due to non-cash fair value changes of derivative liabilities.

Looking ahead, Bitdeer remains optimistic about its growth prospects, particularly in the AI cloud services sector. The company plans to allocate significant power capacity to AI cloud services, with expectations of generating substantial revenue by the end of 2026. Despite challenges, Bitdeer is committed to leveraging its expertise and infrastructure to capitalize on the growing demand for AI and Bitcoin mining solutions.

