Bit Digital Completes Major Public Offering

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Bit Digital ( (BTBT) ) has issued an update.

On June 25, 2025, Bit Digital, Inc. entered into an underwriting agreement with B. Riley Securities for a public offering of 75,000,000 ordinary shares at $1.90 per share, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 11,250,000 shares. The offering, which closed on June 27, 2025, is expected to generate net proceeds of approximately $141.5 million, potentially rising to $162.9 million if the option is fully exercised. The company plans to use the proceeds to purchase Ethereum, enhancing its position in the digital asset industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (BTBT) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bit Digital stock, see the BTBT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BTBT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BTBT is a Neutral.

Bit Digital’s overall stock score reflects a mix of promising growth in certain segments and significant financial challenges. The company’s strategic expansion efforts in cloud services and data centers are positive, but are overshadowed by profitability issues, a bearish technical outlook, and a negative valuation.

To see Spark’s full report on BTBT stock, click here.

More about Bit Digital

Bit Digital is a publicly traded digital asset platform focusing on Ethereum-native treasury and staking strategies. The company has been accumulating and staking ETH since 2022 and operates one of the largest institutional Ethereum staking infrastructures globally. Bit Digital’s platform includes advanced validator operations, institutional-grade custody, active protocol governance, and yield optimization, aiming to provide secure, scalable, and compliant access to onchain yield through strategic partnerships across the Ethereum ecosystem.

Average Trading Volume: 15,358,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $415M

See more data about BTBT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue