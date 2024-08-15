Bit Digital Announces Shareholders’ Annual Meeting

Bit Digital (BTBT) has released an update.

Bit Digital, Inc. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on September 25, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the election of directors and the adoption of amended company articles. The company encourages shareholders to cast their votes through various channels provided, including mail, fax, email, and a dedicated website. Important proposals include ratifying the appointment of the independent public accounting firm and amending the company’s articles of association.

