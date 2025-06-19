Bison Finance Group’s AGM Results: Key Resolutions Passed, Share Mandates Rejected

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Bison Finance Group Limited ( (HK:0888) ) just unveiled an update.

Bison Finance Group Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on June 19, 2025, where most resolutions were passed except for three related to share issuance and buyback mandates. The approval of key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and re-appointment of auditors, indicates stability in governance, while the rejection of share-related resolutions may impact future capital management strategies.

More about Bison Finance Group Limited

Bison Finance Group Limited is a financial services company incorporated in Bermuda, operating primarily in the finance industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 888.

Average Trading Volume: 1,277,610

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$100.6M

