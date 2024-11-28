Bison Finance Group Welcomes New Non-Executive Director

Bison Finance Group Limited (HK:0888) has released an update.

Bison Finance Group Limited has appointed Dr. YUAN HaiHai as a non-executive director effective from November 28, 2024. With over 20 years of experience in finance and consulting, including leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank, Dr. YUAN brings a wealth of expertise to the board. Her appointment is set for an initial term of three years with an annual director’s fee, reflecting her qualifications and market conditions.

