Bisalloy Steel Group Announces Dividend Distribution

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd ( (AU:BIS) ) has shared an update.

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.164 per share, payable on December 19, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s financial performance for the period ending June 30, 2025, and may impact shareholders by providing a return on investment, indicating a stable financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BIS) stock is a Buy with a A$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd stock, see the AU:BIS Stock Forecast page.

More about Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and distribution of high-strength, wear-resistant steel products. The company serves various sectors, including defense, mining, and construction, with a market focus on providing specialized steel solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 107,681

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$234.9M

