Bisalloy Steel Addresses ASX Query Amid Trading Volatility

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd (AU:BIS) has released an update.

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd has addressed the Australian Securities Exchange’s concerns about recent unusual trading activity in its shares, confirming that it has no undisclosed information that could have caused these movements. The company suspects that the trading volatility might be attributed to media reports speculating on a potential downturn in the global steel industry. Bisalloy Steel Group assures its compliance with all necessary Listing Rules, emphasizing its adherence to continuous disclosure obligations.

For further insights into AU:BIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.