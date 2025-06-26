Birmingham Sports Holdings Updates Audit Committee Guidelines

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited ( (HK:2309) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited has revised the terms of reference for the Audit Committee of its board of directors. The updated guidelines, effective from June 26, 2025, outline the committee’s composition, meeting protocols, and responsibilities, emphasizing the importance of independent oversight and financial expertise. This revision aims to enhance governance and ensure compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, potentially impacting the company’s transparency and accountability to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 2,565,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.21B

