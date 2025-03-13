Birlasoft Faces Income Tax Penalty with No Material Impact

Birlasoft Limited ( (IN:BSOFT) ) has provided an announcement.

Birlasoft Limited has announced that it received a communication from the Income Tax Department in Pune regarding a penalty of INR 4,094,363 for under-reporting income. Despite this, the company has stated that there will be no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities, and it plans to take appropriate legal action in consultation with its advisors.

Birlasoft Limited operates in the IT services industry, providing digital and information technology consulting, services, and solutions. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions to enhance business processes and efficiency for its clients across various sectors.

