Birks Group Faces NYSE American Noncompliance Notice

On February 28, 2025, Birks Group Inc. announced it received a noncompliance notice from the NYSE American due to not meeting the stockholders’ equity requirements outlined in Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide. The company reported a stockholders’ deficit of approximately U.S. $(6.1) million as of September 28, 2024, and has experienced net losses in recent fiscal years. Birks Group must submit a compliance plan by March 27, 2025, to address these issues and avoid potential delisting. The company’s Class A voting shares will continue to trade under the symbol ‘BGI’ during this period, and the notice does not affect its business operations or financial condition.

Birks Group Inc. is a leading designer and retailer of fine jewellery, timepieces, and gifts, operating luxury retail stores across Canada. The company manages 18 stores under the Maison Birks brand in major Canadian cities, along with several other branded locations in Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver. Birks jewellery is also available in select stores across North America and Europe, establishing it as a premier brand since its founding in 1879.

