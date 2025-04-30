BirdDog Technology Discloses Financial Details for March Quarter

Birddog Technology Ltd. ( (AU:BDT) ) has issued an announcement.

BirdDog Technology Limited announced a payment of $160,000 for director fees, salary, and superannuation for the CEO/Managing Director and Non-executive directors as part of their financial disclosures for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This announcement underscores BirdDog’s commitment to transparency in its financial operations, potentially impacting stakeholder trust and reinforcing its position as a leader in the broadcast-quality video solutions industry.

BirdDog Technology Limited is a global video technology company that specializes in enhancing video quality, speed, and flexibility through software-enabled solutions. Their products, which include PTZ cameras, box cameras, converters, AV products, controllers, monitors, and cloud software platforms, are augmented with NDI® technology to facilitate high-definition video communication over networks. BirdDog serves a diverse range of market segments, including professional video, broadcast, audio visual, and large organizations in both private and public sectors.

