Bird Construction Targets Growth and Raises Dividend

Bird Construction has announced a significant 50% dividend increase and presented ambitious financial targets for 2025-2027, including a projected organic revenue growth and an 8% target for Adjusted EBITDA Margin by 2027. The strategic plan unveiled during their Investor Day also emphasizes the company’s diversified business and focus on high-margin sectors, which is expected to drive earnings and operational excellence.

