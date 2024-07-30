BIPROGY Inc. Completes Major Share Buyback

BIPROGY Inc. (JP:8056) has released an update.

BIPROGY Inc. has successfully completed a share repurchase program, acquiring 2,448,500 shares for a total cost of ¥11.18 billion through the ToSTNeT-3 system of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The repurchase aligns with previous board resolutions and does not affect the ongoing partnership with Mitsui & Co., Ltd., despite their share sale. Any excess treasury shares beyond 3% of the total issued will be cancelled.

